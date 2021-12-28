Aerostat balloons to connect millions in Africa

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – UNCONNECTED communities in Africa are to receive internet via low-altitude aerostats/ tethered balloon platforms.

This follows a partnership by technology firms, which have expressed a commitment to ensure mass digital inclusion.

World Mobile, the first mobile network built on blockchain, partnered with Altaeros, developers of the world’s first autonomous aerostats, for the rollout.

Altaeros and World Mobile will provide with a coverage area of approximately 8 000 km2 each, forming part of World Mobile’s Dynamic Network.

World Mobile plans to launch these balloons across Africa to connect hundreds of millions of people. 3G, 4G and 5G handsets will connect.

Several aerostats will launch in Zanzibar anchoring the network and delivering connectivity near to 100 percent of the island.

Each aerostat will connect hundreds of thousands of subscribers and each subscriber on the network will create a blockchain wallet.

World Mobile will be deploying thousands of aerostats across the continent.

“World Mobile is on a mission to connect the unconnected and build the first mobile network powered and run by the people,” said Micky Watkins, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of World Mobile.

Altaeros has restated its mission is to help bring connectivity to those who need it most.

“We’re on a journey to bring modern infrastructure to billions of un-served and under-served people around the world,” Ben Glass, Altaeros CEO and Chief Technology Officer, assured.

– CAJ News