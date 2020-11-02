MTN Mega promises more communication for less

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN has introduced new Mega Plans offering in line with clients working from home following the outbreak of the coronavirus and subsequent lockdown.

Available immediately, a choice of 5 _Mega Talk_ and 5 _ Mega Gigs_propositions offer MTN customers significant savings, with plans like 4GB of data plus 50 minutes talk time across all networks for only R199 per month.

MTN Mega Plans are available on SIM only contracts or bundled with a smartphone when taking up a new line or upgrading.

The plans come with an allocation of social data (Whatsapp, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube) and streaming data (Showmax and DStv Now) and qualifying plans include an allocation of international calling.

Contracts available include month-to-month, 24-month and 36-month contracts, with customers able to add-to-bill through their contract usage limit or top up if they run out.

“We have seen consumers spending more on communications services in the second quarter of 2020, with so many people working from home,” said Jacqui O’ Sullivan, Corporate Affairs Executive: MTN SA.

She said the Mega Plan products were aimed at ensuring that customers had access to value-adding data and voice solutions that matched this demand with competitive prices.

“It’s also about offering our customers the control, convenience and flexibility we all need as we navigate this new way of living, working and schooling,” O Sullivan said.

Mega Gigs data deals are between 2GB which includes 25minutes at R129, and, 25GB MTN Mega Gigs at R599 which includes 200 minutes and a R30 international calling bundle.

Mega Talk_ voice deals are between 100-minutes at R129 which includes 500MB data, and, 1 500 minutes at R599 including 8GB of data and a R30 international calling bundle.

“It’s been a tough year for so many and we want to ensure our customers receive great offers and solutions to help bring back a little hopefulness, while enjoying the full benefits of the modern, connected life,” concluded O’ Sullivan.

– CAJ News