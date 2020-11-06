Huawei confirms P Smart 2021 availability in SA

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI has introduced the P Smart 2021 into South Africa’s entry-level smartphone market.

The smartphone will be available from Saturday at a recommended retail price of R5 999 (US$380) from Vodacom and Cell C.

It will be available from the Huawei online store on Monday.

Described as ideal for movie lovers, gamers and budding photographers, the Huawei P Smart 2021 comes in the colours of Crush Green, Blush Gold and Midnight Black.

The Huawei P Smart 2021 comes standard with a 5000mAh high-capacity battery.

According to the manufacturer, after one full charge, a battery of this size can support 38 hours of continuous 4G calls, 23 hours of video playback or 12 hours of 4G internet browsing.

It carries 128GB of storage capacity and can take an additional 512GB external memory card.

The Android 10 smartphone features a 48MP main camera, complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide and two 2MP modules as well as an 8MP selfie camera.

– CAJ News