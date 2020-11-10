Dialogue proposed to curb Ivorian election crisis

from ALEXIS DOUMBIA in Abidjan, Ivory Coast

ABIDJAN, (CAJ News) – IVORY Coast’s leaders have been urged to engage in constructive dialogue and resolve the crisis following the recent presidential elections.

The anarchy inter-community violence trailing the divisive poll has led to more than 6 000 Ivorians fleeing the West African country to neighboring states.

The arrest of several opposition leaders – at least eight of whom are believed to be still in detention – and the deployment of security forces to the homes of others have worsened matters.

In addition, reports indicate that convoys carrying civil servants were attacked by unidentified armed men in the central region of the country.

Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCR), urged all parties in Ivory Coast to refrain from any incitement to violence

“It is not in anyone’s interest to fuel the threat of growing political instability. We saw the violence such provocations sparked in 2011,” she said.

Post-election violence left over 3 000 people dead and 1,3 million others displaced inside and out of the country that year.

It followed Laurent Gbagbo refused to hand over power despite defeat to Alassane Ouattara.

Ironically, the re-election of Ouattara at the end of last month has triggered a crisis.

He was announced the winner with over 94 percent of the vote.

Outtara’s rivals, including Gbagbo were either disqualified or boycotted the recent elections.

“I urge politicians on all sides to work together to ease tensions through dialogue – not brutal security measures and arrests,” Bachelet said.

– CAJ News