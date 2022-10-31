DRC fast-tracks migration to digital economy

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – THE Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is accelerating its migration to a digital economy.

It is to host the 11th edition of the Africa Digital Expo (ADEX 2022) from November 3 to 5 in the capital, Kinshasa.

Organized in partnership with One Africa Leader, the annual meeting will bring more than 400 participants from more than 20 countries.

It will be held under the theme, “Digitalization, priority for the African Emergence.”

For two days, digital professionals will participate in panels, debates, and meetings between the public and private sectors to accelerate the digital transition of the continent.

“ADEX 2022 is an opportunity for Africa to build a sustainable digital society,” said Pamela Ilunga, Deputy Managing Director, Vodacom DRC.

“…one that would accelerate the growth of vital sectors in the DRC and Central Africa for inclusive economic growth,” Ilunga said.

The agenda will feature discussions on strategic topics related to the main orientations to digitize African economies and societies, the issues of connectivity and technological infrastructures, the development of digital skills, and establishing a digital culture.

This also includes FinTech, Agri-Tech, e-Health, e-Education, and e-Administration, as well as the evolving role of Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, Blockchain, and e-Commerce in the African digital landscape.

– CAJ News