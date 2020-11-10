US, Nigeria re-strategise against Boko Haram

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – THE United States (US) and Nigeria are exploring measures to tackle factions of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) active in the West African country.

Among these are the Boko Haram and the Islamic State in West Africa (ISWAP).

The US and Nigeria were at the time of publication convening a virtual meeting with members of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS to affirm the coalition’s commitment to countering the threat of the terror group and its branches worldwide, including in West Africa.

The virtual meeting pledged support to ongoing international efforts in the region.

The meeting outlines the ISIS threat in West Africa and focuses on ways the coalition can strengthen its collective approach in specific areas, such as battlefield evidence and border security.

A US Department of State spokesperson said the country and the 82-member global coalition it leads remained fully committed to the enduring defeat of ISIS and its branches.

“This is critical to US national security and that of our partners and allies,” the spokesperson stated.

Michael Pompeo, the US Secretary of State, this week announced Ambassador Nathan Sales to assume the additional role of the special envoy to the

Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.

This follows the retirement of James Jeffrey.

Boko Haram is among the deadliest of ISIS branches.

It has killed more than 30 000 civilians in northeast Nigeria, where millions of people have been displaced.

– CAJ News