Limpopo backs Sekhukhune promotion ambitions

by AKANI CHAUKE

POLOKWANE, (CAJ News) – KNOWN for its unrelenting backing of teams from the region, the Limpopo Provincial Government has pledged its support to new kids on the block, Sekhukhune United.

Sekhukhune have embarked on a three-year plan to gain promotion to the elite league.

Then newcomers become the latest team from the northernmost province to campaign in the professional structures after second log-leaders Baroka FC, bottom-placed Black Leopards and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) in the DStv Premiership.

Sekhukhune will join Polokwane City, relegated from the Premiership in the previous campaign, in the GladAfrica Championship this season.

The newcomers seem to be punching above their weight following a glittering launch last week where they also paraded their new signings and new playing strip ahead of the season.

Promotion to the DStv Premiership within three seasons is the vision of chairman, Simon Malatjie.

“Babina Noko”, formerly African All Stars, bought the National First Division status of fellow, albeit disorderly, Limpopo outfit, TTM, following their purchase of Bidvest Wits’ Premiership berth.

“We congratulate Sekhukhune for being the new kid on the block. We salute Mr Malatjie for making this dream a reality,” Thandi Moraka, the Limpopo Member of the Executive Committee (MEC) for Sports, Art and Culture, said.

She pledged the government’s support to the first division newcomers.

“Together with the District Municipality of Sekhukhune, we commit ourselves to giving Sekhukhune FC the much-needed support for it to realise its mission and its vision, which is reaching the DStv Premiership,” Moraka assured.

“For them to reach that particular point, they really need our support as the provincial government and local sphere of government, through the district of Sekhukhune.”

Moraka added, “We are really eager and looking forward to that particular exercise.”

Last week, Sekhukhune unveiled big name signings in Jabu Maluleke, Tapuwa Kapini and Prince Nxumalo.

Others lured into the ambitious project are Yusuf Maart, Sifiso Mbhele, Siyabulela Shai.

Johnny Ferreira will coach the side, with Alex Bapela the technical director.

Sekhukhune will play their home games at the Old Peter Mokaba and Makhulong Stadiums in Polokwane and Tembisa respectively respectively.

– CAJ News