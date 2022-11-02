KZN nets millions from events galore

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – MORE than 80 000 visitors from around the world have thronged the KwaZulu-Natal province, which has been a hive of activity in recent days.

The province recently hosted the coronation of the new King of the Zulu nation, Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

This boosted many businesses. Hotels reported brisk business.

Also recently, Lift Airlines commenced its direct route to King Shaka International Airport outside Durban.

Upcoming events include the World Football Summit and the MTN8 final.

According to an economic assessment conducted by the City of Durban, it is estimated that visitors will spend in the region of R65 million (US3,5 million) on accommodation, restaurants and other leisure activities.

This would boost the local economy by as much as R130 million and sustain more than 200 jobs.

Siboniso Duma, the Member of the Executive Committee (MEC) for Economic Development, Tourism and Environment, said the coronation of the King of the Zulu was a once-in-a-lifetime event.

“Hosting the coronation had impactful economic spin offs for the province, particularly for the tourism sector,” Duma said.

Hotels reported that business was lucrative in recent days.

“We were fully booked during the coronation event,” said Radisson Blu Marketing Manager, Mantombi Tofile.

Football will be main attraction this coming weekend when local side, AmaZulu, play Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 Final at the Moses Mabhida in Durban.

– CAJ News