vivo unveils entry level Y1s in South Africa

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – IN line with its ambitions to continue its growth trajectory, vivo has launched its Y1s entry level phone in South Africa.

Available at MTN, it is part of the Y Series range that the manufacturer believes offers consumers premium technology at an affordable price point, addressing the growing demands of South Africans.

“We are very excited to have our product available in the MTN network,” said Hawa Hyath-Saloojee, vivo mobile SA Marketing Director.

“We truly believe that being available through Mzansi’s best loved network is a much-anticipated step towards being accessible to all South Africans.”

The Y1s is available on post-paid (contract) only at the value price of R179/month x 24 months.

Christopher Hopkirk, General Manager for Devices at MTN SA, said the vivo smartphones would complement the operator’s award-winning network which MTN had invested over R55 billion into in the past five years.

“Offering vivo products on our network is in line with our commitment to offer all South Africans the benefit of a modern connected life,” Hopkirk said.

The Y1s launched globally in August 2020.

It comprises a 6.22-inch IPS HD+ display with 720 x 1520 pixels resolution.

The smartphone utilises a 19:9 aspect ratio and has a dewdrop notch overhead housing the selfie sensor.

Additionally there’s a 13MP rear camera with LED flash and f/2.2 aperture. For capturing selfies, there’s a 5MP front-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture.

It follows the Y11 entering the South African market at launch in December 2019 and is now also available through the MTN network at R249/month x 24 months.

vivo is rated the fifth biggest smartphone maker globally, having entered the market in 2017.

Meanwhile, the global smartphone maker has partnered with leading visual artist Trevor Stuurman to put to work the brand’s claim of Redefined Photography with the vivo X50 Pro.

– CAJ News