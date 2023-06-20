Zimbabwe pledges support to refugees and asylum seekers

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – UNDETERRED by crippling sanctions and subsequent economic crises, Zimbabwe has recognised the tenacity and resilience of thousands of refugees and asylum seekers domiciled in the country.

The admiration comes as the Southern African country marks World Refugee Day.

“We wish to assure them (refugees) of the Government of Zimbabwe’s commitment towards the realization of the inclusive agenda of ‘leaving no one and no place behind’ shown in education, health, food and nutrition security, information, communication and technology, self-reliance, sport, and cultural programmes among others,” Prof. Paul Mavima, Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, assured.

He added that as a progressive member of the community of nations, Zimbabwe affirmed its international obligations towards refugee protection in line with the cardinal principles and values enshrined in the international, continental and national policy framework.

“The Government also reaffirms its commitment to advance the humanitarian-development nexus in order to harness the demographic dividend within the refugee population towards their transformation,” Mavima said.

“The Second Republic wishes to assure partners and refugees that the Government will continue to put in place robust policy and administrative measures to transform Tongogara Refugee Camp in line with Vision 2030, towards an Upper Middle-Income Economy.”

World Refugee Day is commemorated on June 20 each year.

This year’s theme is “Hope Away From Home. A world where refugees are always included.”

The government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa will mark celebrations at Tongogara Refugee Camp in the eastern Manicaland Province on June 30.

Ahmed Baba Fall, United Nations Refugee Agency representative in Zimbabwe, stated, “Including refugees in the communities where they have found safety is the most effective way to enable them to rebuild their lives and contribute to local economies and the countries hosting them.”

Zimbabwe hosts over 23 000 refugees and asylum-seekers.

Most of them reside at Tongogara.

Approximately 74 percent of the refugees and asylum-seekers registered by UNHCR are from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), while 11 percent come from Mozambique, 6 percent from Burundi, 5 percent from Rwanda, and 4 percent from other nationalities.

– CAJ News