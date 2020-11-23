Nigerian army eliminates bandits

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – NIGERIAN troops have killed 11 suspected bandits during operation northwest of the country.

Three civilians kidnapped by the militants were rescued during the mission conducted in the Zamfara State.

Also, 11 illegal miners were arrested.

A suspected kidnap kingpin as well as an alleged informer have also been arrested.

They are accused of masterminding the abduction of some locals in the volatile state.

“The suspects have been handed over to the appropriate prosecuting authority for further action,” Major General, John Enenche, the Defence spokesman, said.

He said the security forces would intensify the onslaught on criminals.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies will not relent until all enemies of the Nation are neutralised and normalcy is restored to all troubled zones.”

Nigeria, Africa’s biggest country by population (over 200 million), is also one of the most volatile countries in the continent.

The violent crimes besetting the West African nation include the Boko Haram insurgency.

More than 30 000 people have been killed since the onset of the attacks in 2009. The Boko Haram is in a bid to create an Islamic state.

There are also recurrent clashes between mostly Christian farmers and Muslim livestock herders over natural resources.

– CAJ News