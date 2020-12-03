Setback for no-confidence vote against Ramaphosa

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE motion of a vote of no confidence against South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has suffered a double blow after opposition parties confirmed they would abstain.

Among the parties to abstain is the main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA).

DA dismissed the motion of no confidence brought by the African Transformation Movement (ATM) as frivolous.

The opposition party believes the ATM is a side project of the factionalism within the ruling African National Congress (ANC), aligned to former national party president, Jacob Zuma, and ANC secretary-general, Ace Magashule.

ATM has two legislators in parliament and would thus require another faction of the ANC, aligned to Ramaphosa, to vote against the president.

“The motion will, therefore, not succeed and only offer an entertainment break from the work of Parliament,” said Natasha Mazzone (MP), the DA Chief Whip.

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) will also abstain.

This is in opposition to the Speaker of Parliament that the vote would not be on secret ballot.

“There is a principle involved here. It was a secret ballot for Zuma, why not here?” UDM leader, Bantu Holomisa, said.

– CAJ News