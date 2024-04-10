DPD and NSBC join hands to empower South Africa’s small businesses

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – IN a bid to address the pressing challenges faced by small and medium-sized businesses in South Africa, DPD ZA, one of the country’s leading couriers, has forged an exciting partnership with the National Small BusinessChamber (NSBC). The move aims to provide vital support to this crucial segment of the economy, which plays a significant role in fostering social stability and economic growth.

Understanding the struggles that entrepreneurs face, DPD ZA embarked on a mission to listen to its clients. The responses were clear – small businesses in South Africa grapple with load shedding and intermittent electricity supply, the high cost of adopting solar power and batteries, as well as challenges in managing their finances, and sales and marketing efforts effectively. Additionally, they sought ways to enhance day-to-day operations, ranging from training to streamlining packing and delivery processes.

With the challenges laid bare, DPD ZA made the decision to partner with the National Small Business Chamber for a year-long initiative that focuses on empowering and supporting these enterprises.

This transformative collaboration will see the delivery giant offering expert advice through engaging columns and insightful presentations.

As an added incentive, members of the NSBC who sign up for DPD ZA’s express parcel delivery solution will receive exclusive and more favourable rates.

Jason Lombard, the CEO of DPD ZA, highlighted the pivotal role small businesses play in the South African economy.

He said, “We believe that these enterprises are the heartbeat of our nation, and empowering them can lead to a cascading effect, benefiting communities and the economy at large.

Each and every business matters. And we want to do our part to help them through a tough and dark period in our economy.

The core of this partnership is the DPD ZA Savvy Business Toolkit, a comprehensive collection of free resources aimed at equipping small business owners with the knowledge and tools to overcome their challenges and thrive in today’s competitive landscape.

This toolkit comprises 25 powerful and value-driven articles, an array of instructive videos and insightful presentations in person at NSBC events, all designed to empower entrepreneurs with practical advice and actionable strategies.

DPD ZA has pooled its network of partnerships to create a diverse range of resources. From sales tools and tips offered by their in-house marketing agency, to e-commerce marketing ideas, and logistical and operational efficiencies that can help save money on parcel shipments, the toolkit leaves no stone unturned in its quest to boost small businesses.

Additionally, drawing upon on Geopost’s energy innovations in Europe, the toolkit addresses the specific energy-related concerns of entrepreneurs, and has collaborated with solar and finance specialists to provide guidance in their articles on the best options to finance solar and load shedding backup solutions.

This support ensures that small businesses can mitigate the impact of power outages and reduce their dependence on unreliable electricity supply.

The impact of this initiative on South Africa’s small businesses cannot be understated. By empowering entrepreneurs with the knowledge and tools to become more cost-effective and efficient, this partnership has the potential to bring about transformative outcomes.

With small and medium-sized businesses contributing significantly to job creation and economic growth, the initiative is a step towards fostering a sustainable and thriving business ecosystem.

Commenting on the profound impact of this initiative, Lombard said, “We are excited to partner with the NSBC in this endeavour to uplift our nation’s small businesses. By providing invaluable support and sharing practical insights, we hope to drive lasting change and foster a stronger economy for all.”

As South Africa grapples with electricity shortages and inflation, the need to support small businesses becomes even more crucial. Through the partnership between DPD ZA and the NSBC, the collective expertise and commitment to empowering entrepreneurs offer a glimmer of hope in these challenging times.

DPD ZA’s Savvy Business Toolkit, with its wealth of free advice and practical solutions, has the potential to make a profound impact on the entrepreneurial landscape. By empowering small and medium-sized businesses, this partnership not only strengthens the economy but also paves the way for a more stable and prosperous future for all.

NB: This article was published by CAJ News Africa on behalf of our media partner, Journalism Web, www.journalismweb.co.za

– CAJ News