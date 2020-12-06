Scriptures endorse the disciplining of children

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

SPARE the rod and spoil the child!

That is how a majority of parents raise their children.

Fathers and mothers, this True Gospel is for you and your untrained or ill-disciplined children.

Children are allowed to throw their toys out of the pram.

They are allowed to behave in a very bad-tempered way because something has gone wrong.

Imagine a child kicking plates and turning pots upside down, with the plates having food for the family and at times visitors.

The reason being that parents made the child angry, simply because they touched the television remote while the infant was watching favourite programme.

Visualise a ten-year old boy or girl watching pornography in full view of parents.

Imagine the child watching undeterred because parents fear if they reprimand the kid, the minor would cry or protest.

Honestly, a little spanking would not hurt a child.

Remember, striking your child with an open arm is precisely meant to teach the teenager to do right and not bad or wrong.

The way parents today respond to these behaviour patterns always plays a crucial or vital role in how likely children are to carry themselves in future.

With the advent of too much borrowed Western hypocrisy democracy and rights at the expense of moral values, parents, mainly Africans, no longer reprimand their children.

They (parents) fear that children might report them to police – forgetting at some point in future such irresponsible actions would catch up with them as they would be forced to reap what they would have sowed.

Laws have been put in place to empower the children against reproach by their parents.

Let me bring this to your attention.

If you don’t discipline your children while young, chances are very high they will grow up to be disobedient, insubordinate, unruly, wayward, troublesome, rebellious or mischievous and thinking they can do whatever they want.

Spanking is usually done out of love, in order to train, teach or coach the children to behave rightful ways of living.

Proper upbringing moulds children into future peaceful members of society.

Spanking enhances their chances of smartly earning wealth, being advocates against crime, not taking drugs and engaging in proper relationships that lead to successful marriage.

The current generation of children, just like some of their young parents did not acquire proper training and good upbringing, have equally lost the moral compass.

WHAT DOES THE WORD OF JEHOVAH TEACH ABOUT DISCIPLINING CHILDREN?

The word of Jehovah teaches us not to fail to discipline our children no matter what comes.

Children will not die if they get spanked. Physical discipline may well save your children from death due to their bad actions, response or behaviour.

According to the book of Proverbs 23:13-14 of the Good News Translation version: “Don’t hesitate to discipline children. A good spanking won’t kill them. As a matter of fact, it may save their lives.”

The Contemporary English Version says: “Don’t fail to correct your children. You won’t kill them by being firm, and it may even save their lives.”

Bear in mind, whatever child that you raise or help grow, remember he or she always has behaviour problems that are common at one point or another. These need correctly brought up parents to address them before they get out of hand.

This is why one of the wisest ancient kings of all time, King Solomon, wrote on Proverbs 22:6 of the English Standard Version: “Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it.”

Lack of proper training results in children misbehaving in front of guests, visitors, elders, church or society in general.

Wherever I travel across the expansive African continent, I realised a majority of children today no longer give respect or value to their parents. Yet daily, and every Sunday, they always go to church to pray to Jehovah God so that their days of living on earth shall be increased.

A majority of these (children) no longer respect or care about their parents. They think their church principals will bless them with more years to live.

They forget that it is written in the word of Jehovah that children MUST honour their biological father and mother so that their days may be long on the land.

Honouring parents does not require anybody to be in church, but to simply follow Jehovah’s instruction, and His word is fulfilled.

Exodus 20:12 of the New International Version states: “Honor your father and your mother, so that you may live long in the land the LORD your God is giving you,” while the Berean Study Bible says: “Honor your father and mother, so that your days may be long in the land that the LORD your God is giving you.”

The best medicine to train children to lead desired or best life style is by introducing them to the True Gospel of the Most High God.

According to Proverbs 3:5-6, “Trust in the LORD with all your heart; and lean not to your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him (Jehovah), and he shall direct your paths.”

When your child bangs the car or house door – do not hesitate to take action in order to discourage him or her from further doing such bad things. If it means spanking, please, do so.

Always learn to give your child extra consequence for lying. Teach your children about the importance of being honest by creating a household rule that demands only the truth.

Remember there are consequences for lying.

Proverbs 19:5 of the Berean Study Bible states: “A false witness (liar) will not go unpunished, and one who utters lies will not escape.”

Praise your child when he or she tells the truth—especially when the truth could get them in trouble.

Say something like, “I’m so proud of you son for being honest about taking money on my dress table after I said no. I’m still going to take away your video games today but because you told the truth you won’t lose your game for tomorrow too.”

Further in the book of Proverbs 6:16-19, it is written: “There are six things that the Lord hates, seven that are an abomination to him: haughty eyes, a lying tongue, and hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked plans, feet that make haste to run to evil, a false witness who breathes out lies, and one who sows discord among brothers.”

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

