Africa’s mobile data traffic projected to soar

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MOBILE data traffic in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) is estimated to grow by almost 6,5 times the current figures.

This is according to Ericsson in its latest Mobility Report.

Total traffic is projected to increase from 0,87EB (exabytes. EB is equal to 1 quintillion megabytes (MB)) per month in 2020 to 5,6EB by 2026.

Meanwhile, average traffic per smartphone is expected to reach 8,9GB over the forecast period.

As the demand for capacity and coverage of cellular networks continues to grow, service providers are expected to continue investing in their networks to cater for this uptake and meet evolving consumer requirements.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, mobile subscriptions will continue to grow over the forecast period as mobile penetration today, at 84 percent, is less than the global average.

LTE (Long Term Evolution or 4G) is estimated to account for around 15 percent of subscriptions by the end of 2020.

Fadi Pharaon, President of Ericsson Middle East and Africa, said the latest edition of the Mobility Report highlighted the fundamental need for good connectivity as a cornerstone to cater for this uptake.

This as the demand for capacity and coverage of cellular networks continues to grow across Africa.

“Investing in network infrastructure and optimizing spectrum assignments to deliver expansive 4G connectivity, paving the way for 5G, are critical requirements to consider in this journey and to accelerate digital transformation across the continent,” Pharaon said.

Over the forecast period, mobile broadband subscriptions in SSA are predicted to reach 76 percent of mobile subscriptions.

Driving factors behind the growth of mobile broadband subscriptions include a young, growing population with increasing digital skills and more affordable smartphones.

Over the forecast period, distinct volumes of 5G subscriptions are expected from 2022, reaching 5 percent in 2026.

– CAJ News