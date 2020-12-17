Huawei rewards performance in Kenya supply chain

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI has acknowledged suppliers’ efforts in the execution of tasks as well as going the extra mile to ensure service and project delivery in Kenya.

This is especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

It recently hosted the 44 suppliers at the annual Supplier Conference and Award Ceremony.

This is the second consecutive year that Huawei Kenya has organized the convention. The suppliers represented various procurement divisions including, but not limited to, engineering service, general service and logistics administration service

At the conference, advanced industry solutions and cooperation policies such as 5G, cloud, and enterprise services were showcased.

The annual conference reiterated Huawei commitment to the existing supplier capability development which directly impacts Huawei’s growth and procurement strategy.

Ivan Zhu, the Procurement Qualification Department Director of Huawei Southern Africa Region, presided over the event.

He stated that Huawei and its partners should continue to foster teamwork in achieving the same ultimate goal to guarantee customer satisfaction and achieve tremendous growth in the subsequent years.

Chris Yu, the Huawei Delivery and Service Vice President, noted that ensuring the wellbeing of employees, directly and indirectly, as well as those of partners, were some of the company’s key focus aspects.

Focus is on Huawei’s compliance to the Business Conduct Guidelines, Quality and EHS Management, Cyber security, User Privacy Protection and adaptability to new technologies.

Meanwhile, in 2020, Huawei invested in building a hands-on training center for all ICT scenarios, providing more training opportunities for ICT industry technicians.

– CAJ News