Masiyiwa to enhance Netflix global expansion

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

HARARE, (CAJ News) – THE appointment of Zimbabwean-born entrepreneur, Strive Masiyiwa, to the board of Netflix is strategic in the leading streaming entertainment service’s expansion across Africa and beyond.

His appointment was announced on Wednesday.

Masiyiwa (59) is chairman and founder of Econet Group, a telecommunications and technology group with operations and investments in 29 countries in Africa and Europe.

“I’m thrilled to have Strive join our board as we expand more across Africa and the world,” said Netflix co-CEO, Ted Sarandos.

Masiyiwa said Netflix was at the forefront of bringing great entertainment “from anywhere in the world to everyone in the world.”

“I look forward to working with the board and all stakeholders to continue its traditions of innovation and growth,” Masiyiwa said.

The Netflix is the latest addition to Masiyiwa’s portfolio.

Also a philanthropist, he serves on several international boards across different industries.

Reed Hastings, the Netflix co-founder, Chairman and co-CEO, said Masiyiwa’s entrepreneurship and vision in building businesses across Africa and beyond would bring valuable insights and experience to Netflix’s board.

This as the company works to improve and serve more members all around the world.

“We are delighted to welcome Strive to the Netflix board,” Hastings said.

– CAJ News