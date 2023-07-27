South African tourism out of the pandemic woods

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – STATISTICS released by the government indicate everything is getting back to normal in the South African tourism sector.

The tourism and migration statistics for June 2023 shows that the volume of arrivals, departures and travellers in transit increased for both local residents and foreign travellers from June 2022.

For South African residents, the volume of arrivals increased by 265 364 in June 2022 to 31 ,628 in June 2023 (19,3 percent), departures increased by 330 327 in June 2022 to 384 972 June 2023 (16,5 percent).

Transits increased from 305 in June 2022 to 389 in June 2023, (27,5 percent).

For foreign travellers, arrivals increased by 46,5 percent (from 581 375 in June 2022 to 851 647 in June 2023).

Departures increased by 44,3 percent (from 503 997 in June 2022 to 727 207 in June 2023) and transits increased by 24,8 percent (from 24 624 in June 2022 to 30 730 in June 2023).

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) compiled and published the results.

Figures are based on a framework of International Recommendations for Tourism Statistics 2008 (IRTS 2008) developed by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

The IRTS is an element of a System of Tourism Statistics (STS) that

provides information for understanding and monitoring the impact of tourism over time.

This monthly statistical release provides information on South African residents and foreign travellers who entered or left South Africa in June 2023.

Specific focus is on foreign tourists who entered the country in June 2023.

Tourists are classified by region and country of residence.

South African tourism was the hardest hit of sectors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

– CAJ News