Kenya businesswomen acquire ICT expertise

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – MORE than 20 businesses in Kenya are set for a major transformation after some women executives gained knowledge on Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data and cloud computing.

The 59 women from 24 organisations in East Africa’s biggest economy have just concluded a three-day virtual training on integrating new technologies into their businesses, courtesy of the Women in Technology Huawei (WITH) programme.

This is the second cohort to receive cutting edge training in technology, through the programme intended to foster inclusivity while encouraging the participants to integrate transformative technologies within their respective businesses or organisations.

“The training not only catered to Huawei’s partners but also new participants with the aim of helping women-owned SMEs learn from a global organization such as Huawei, sharing and joining in our vision through knowledge sharing,” said Maureen Mwaniki, the WITH director.

She is also Huawei’s Vice Director: Delivery Operation. Huawei is the global information and communications technology firm.

WITH operates under six main pillars with the aim of empowering women in STEM (Science, technology, engineering and mathematics) through mentorship and training.

Launched in 2019, the programme has offered training to over 300 participants.

Brenda Omuse, a trainee, and founder of The Budget Kitchen, applauded Huawei’s efforts towards teaching women-owned businesses how to integrate advanced technologies in bridging the digital gap, all while opening them up to the possibilities they presented.

“The training on big data highlighted the need for SMEs to be open to growing, utilizing and monetizing their data,” noted Jackline Migot, a trainee from SME Founders Association.

– CAJ News