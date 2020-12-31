Mozambique on the cusp of an energy revolution

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – AFTER years of struggling to generate enough energy for its domestic market, Mozambique is on the verge of an energy revolution.

This is thanks to great gas discoveries made by international investors over the past decade.

International technological innovation and skillful knowledge will be driving such projects but stakeholders have advocated for a transfer of knowledge throughout the development of the country’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects.

Florival Mucave, President of the Mozambique Oil and Gas Chamber, believes that increased collaboration between upstream and downstream players across the value-chain will benefit Mozambique.

The organisation concurs with the African Energy Chamber, which called for more collaboration and shared experience among African energy experts.

This is going to be critical for Mozambique as it pushes towards monetizing massive gas discoveries.

The stakeholders recognize that the state and the private sector need to play a role in the development of critical energy infrastructure to pave the way for domestic gas utilization.

“Mozambique can learn from the success and struggles of other African countries on the critical role of gas in our development,” Mucave stated.

Mucave said the government of President Filipe Nyusi and energy companies recognised the vast opportunity that gas offered to change Mozambique’s economic ambitions.

There is clear intent to monetize these resources for the benefit of Mozambicans.

“This will be possible only through an increase in investment into infrastructure,” Mucave added.

Mozambique is already benefiting from its collaboration with the African Energy Chamber, the largest energy industry lobby group in the continent

“We stand ready to share lessons learnt from other gas producers with Mozambique,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

He hailed the successful deals, in-depth industry experience and market driven policies that could ensure Mozambique’s energy success

“Mozambique is in a unique position to capitalize on these opportunities and I am confident it will,” Ayuk said.

