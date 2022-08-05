Kenya response to yellow fever hampered

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – DELAYS in delivering support to affected communities are hampering efforts to curb the spread of yellow fever in Kenya.

The late procurement of fumigation and spraying equipment, which is yet to be finalised for delivery to two target counties, is also delaying fumigation of breeding sites.

It is hindering the participation of Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) branches in breeding site elimination and environmental cleaning.

Kenya has reported 61 suspected cases related to yellow fever between January and April this year.

Seven people have succumbed to the disease.

Yellow fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic disease transmitted by infected mosquitoes.

Numerous health crises and natural disasters have affected the East African country in the past two years.

Currently, more than 4 million people are affected by drought battering the region.

“Coupled with the negative effects of COVID-19 on the economy, the situation is very dire among the poor and those in the hard-to-reach areas of the country,” said a Red Cross spokesperson.

Kenya has reported more than 337 700 cases from COVID-19.

At least 5 672 people have died.

– CAJ News