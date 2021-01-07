Technology enhances Namibia energy utility’s potential

from ALFRED SHILONGO in Windhoek, Namibia

WINDHOEK, (CAJ News) – NAMIBIA’S national power utility is making the most of modern technology to unlock new capacity for innovation, improve productivity and drive the organisation’s performance.

NamPower, which is one of Southern Africa’s leading energy utilities, moved to a next-generation business suite in the wake of the increasingly competitive energy sector where operational efficiency and better utilisation of resources are keys to growth.

The implementation of the SAP S/4HANA is in line with NamPower’s corporate strategy and business plan for 2019-2023, which sets an ambitious goal to focus on technology advances in its product offering, to allow it to meet the future demands and expectations of its customers and employees.

SAP S/4HANA the next-generation go-to business suite for building an intelligent enterprise.

“As an organisation, it was important for us to also be efficient in our operations,” said Isac Tjombonde, Divisional Manager: Information Services at NamPower.

The state-owned enterprise was formed in 1996.

It supplies bulk electricity to Regional Electricity Distributors (REDs), mines, farms and local authorities throughout Namibia.

NamPower opted for an on-premise implementation, which involved converting its current SAP enterprise resource planning (ERP) Central Component (ECC) solution into the S/4HANA platform.

“This gave us the unique ability to utilise our talent pool and the current processes as the foundation, which translated into a fast implementation window, while giving us the ability to adapt the new functionality in the S/4HANA suite,” Tjombonde explained.

NamPower has been using SAP enterprise resource planning (ERP) for 18 years, and had a number of additional add-ons installed.

However, one of its previous add-on modules was no longer supported in the S/4HANA environment, hence the need to navigate the complexity of removing the unsupported add-on.

Cameron Beveridge, SAP Regional Director for Southern Africa, noted with a team rich in experience using SAP technology to drive business performance, NamPower had achieved outstanding implementation.

“With its new digital core and the embedded ability to integrate next-generation technologies such as IoT and machine learning, NamPower has set itself on a path toward becoming an intelligent enterprise, one that can adapt to changing customer and market needs,” Beveridge said.

SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software.

– CAJ News