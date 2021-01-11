FNB relishes recognition as SA’s most valuable brand

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – FIRST National Bank (FNB) believes the recognition as the most valuable South African brand is testament to its commitment to investing in the strength over its 182 years of existence.

BrandZ, the world’s largest brand equity database, recently extolled the accolade.

“With a proud history that extends through the “Sun and Tree” logo across the eight African countries where we operate, FNB is built on the ethos of trust, help and ongoing relevance, enabling the progression of our customers and the communities we serve,” Jacques Celliers, Chief Executive Officer of FNB, said.

He said FNB’s increased brand equity across all BrandZ measures, and particularly the categories of meaning and salience, was humbling as they aimed to ensure the FNB brand remained a beacon of trust,

resilience and help consumers across the countries and markets they served.

This is seen as especially important during a particularly difficult year characterized by the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Celliers said despite increased economic uncertainty, FNB was increasing its focus on building even more trust and further assisting customers to thrive.

“FNB was in no way immune to the many business impacts and challenges of the last year. We have once again learnt many difficult, but valuable, lessons,” he said.

“…arguably, the most important (lesson) of which is the vital importance, for any business, of building a strong, purpose-led brand as a key way of surviving challenges and crises, cushioning against shocks,

and enabling a quicker return to growth and sustainability when normality is restored.”

FNB has hailed the role by employees and partners over the years, including the COVID-19 crisis.

– CAJ News