Education, SMEs main focus of Ramaphosa foundation

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation (CRF) is placing strategic focus on education and small business development as the second surge of coronavirus (COVID-19) grips South Africa.

CFR’s pledge is aligned to the government’s National Development Plan (NDP), which aims to eliminate poverty and reduce inequality by 2030.

The plan indicates key capabilities that individuals need to live decent lives.

Of these, it notes education, skills and work opportunities as where progress is most needed.

“For the CRF, progress in education and enterprise development is the most direct means of improving the quality of life for South Africa’s people and advancing the Foundation’s purpose to develop an inclusive

and empowered society,” Feizel Mamdoo, the CFR Communications Executive, said.

In its recently published 2019/2020 annual report, the CFR profiles the programmes it has implemented to support and improve education, grow sustainable small and medium enterprises, promote youth development, and support vulnerable children and women.

As of the end February 2020, CRF had, since its inception, directly contributed over R402 million (US$25,897 million) and leveraged R1,3 billion through its partner entities to effect change in education and enterprise development.

Among its programme models are the Adopt-a-School, under the Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust (CRET), and Black Umbrellas project.

CRET has supported 253 students since inception in 2000.

Black Umbrellas has incubated some 1 775 small businesses, which have created close to 12 000 jobs and turned over R3,079 billion.

The NDP projects that by 2030, around 90 percent of all employment opportunities are to be created by the small business sector.

Founded in 2004, CRF is the brainchild of Cyril Ramaphosa, the current South Africa president.

– CAJ News