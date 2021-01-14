Presidents endorse Africa mining summit

from ODIRILE TOTENG in Gaborone, Botswana

GABORONE, (CAJ News) – A NUMBER of leaders from around the continent have confirmed their participation at the upcoming Mining Indaba.

The event will be held virtually, on February 2-3, organized by the Investing in African Mining Indaba.

Mokgweetsi Masisi, President of Botswana, is the latest head of state to confirm participation. He will deliver a presidential keynote address.

The mining sector is the backbone of Botswana’s economy, and one of the largest contributors to gross domestic product (GDP) with minerals comprising almost 80 percent of export earnings.

In 2018, Botswana was the world’s second largest diamond producer by value and volume. However there are significant investment opportunities in expansion and development of the country’s coal, coal bed methane, uranium, gold and silver.

Building into the overall theme of Mining Indaba Virtual, geared towards building resilience and regrowth, helping to adopt a new mindset for African Mining, Masisi is expected to address Botswana’s mining sector development.

This includes progress on production and volumes in diamonds, gold, copper, coal, and iron ore; new diamond and copper licensing opportunities for explorers and junior miners.

He will also discuss developments of infrastructure in Botswana’s Western corridor to stimulate international investment and safeguarding investors through transparency and sustainable fiscal regimes.

Botswana is currently looking to expand its renewable energy generation up to 15 percent by the end of this decade.

Masisi will be joining the already confirmed presidents Cyril Ramaphosa (South Africa), Félix Tshisekedi (Democratic Republic of Congo) and Julius Maada Bio (Sierra Leone) at the Mining Indaba.

– CAJ News