Businessman Buyanga’s ‘death’ a hoax

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE attorney of businessman, Frank Buyanga Sadiqi, has dismissed reports of the death of the entrepreneur.

Reports have been circulating in the media that the South African-based Zimbabwean mogul (41) had been killed in an alleged gunshot incident or was missing.

William Wilcock, Buyanga’s attorney, dismissed the reports around his client as false.

“We can confirm that the rumours about Mr Frank Buyanga Sadiqi being missing or killed are untrue. Our client is safe and well,” Wilcock assured.

“We can confirm that we have been in contact with our client today, 16 January 2021, and that he is alive and well and was not involved in any shooting incident.”

The United Kingdom-born businessman has been rated as one of the youngest millionaires in South Africa.

– CAJ News