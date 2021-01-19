Lenovo unveils innovation vision for 2021

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE thinnest ThinkPad ever, first 16-inch QHD 165Hz gaming laptops and one of the first mainstream 5G-connected laptop is among an array of products Lenovo has showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

CES is the most influential tech event in the world.

At the event in Las Vegas, United States, Lenovo showcased the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga, its thinnest 1 ThinkPad ever.

There is also the new ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i 2 with e-ink display, ThinkBook 13x i, 2 ThinkBook 14p Gen 2 and ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 built specifically for mobile professionals in small and medium businesses. These come with the latest software updates to Lenovo Vantage 3.

The new Lenovo Tab P11, with 2K display, has also been showcased. It is rated as one of a handful of tablets certified to stream Netflix shows in high definition (HD).

Lenovo Legion has also gone all out with new futuristic gaming computers with the world’s first 16-inch QHD 165Hz gaming laptops: the new Legion 7 and Legion 5 Pro, which are powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

Another highlight is the new ultra-portable 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 5G, which is one of the first mainstream 5G-connected laptops.

The Chinese-headquartered firm also unveiled its wide-ranging X1 portfolio, which includes the redesigned ThinkPad X1 Carbon and ThinkPad X1 Yoga.

Motorola meanwhile joined Lenovo in “the mission to democratize 5G technology” with the introduction of the Motorola One 5G Ace.

Another addition is the ThinkReality A3, hailed as the most versatile smart glasses ever designed for the enterprise.

According to Lenovo, the new portfolio of connected devices and innovation “pushes boundaries” announced across connectivity, mobility, entertainment, gaming, augmented reality (AR), remote work and AI.

– CAJ News