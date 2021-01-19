SA football mourns pioneer Bhamjee

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africa is mourning the death of another football administrator following the death of Abdul Bhamjee.

He was 82.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) hailed the deceased as a pioneer of professional football.

Bhamjee was instrumental in the unity process that brought together different leagues to form the National Soccer League (NSL) following the re-admission of South Africa to international football in the early 1990s.

He was the public relations officer.

“May his soul rest in peace,” PSL stated.

His death comes days after that of former chief executive officer, the Englishman Trevor Phillips.

– CAJ News