Mutizwa gets the monkey off his back

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – WHILE he has been enduring his worst run of form, Knox Mutizwa has watched rival strikers find the net with relative ease in the DStv Premiership.

The Lamontville Golden Arrows forward however reveals that instead of the excellent form of other strikers being a source of envy or agony, it has been a basis of inspiration towards overcoming his goal scoring drought.

Mutizwa, one of the Premiership’s most consistent strikers in recent seasons, has been firing blanks while the likes of Bradley Grobler, Ruzaigh Gamildien, Themba Zwane and even teammate, Velemseni Ndwandwe, score for fun.

His goalless run, until it ended recently, at one stage ran to nine matches he played all season in 2020/21.

Mutizwa ended that drought, albeit in a 4-2 loss away to Cape Town City.

A winner in the 2-1 home victory over Maritzburg United in the KwaZulu-Natal derby this past weekend has emphasised his revival.

The player was honest in assessing the cause of his dry spell.

“ I think, maybe, I was not working (hard) enough,” The Zimbabwean conceded in an interview with CAJ News Africa.

Mutizwa expressed relief at finally getting the monkey off his back and scoring.

“It is a nice feeling. I’m happy to be scoring again,” the 27-year-old said.

He added however he was not getting carried away or entertaining the thought of again challenging for the Golden Boot.

“I’m just taking it one game at a time,” Mutizwa said.

“For now, it’s all about the team. I believe we are still on course for the top eight,” he said of Arrows’ prospects.

Mutizwa disclosed seeing the above-mentioned strikers enjoy some rich vein of form while he struggled did not put him under pressure.

“I would say I was inspired. It’s nice to see fellow attackers scoring goals,” the former Bidvest Wits forward said.

Before rediscovering his scoring boots, the player had a goalless run stretching back 11 games.

He had last scored in a 1-4 loss to Cape Town City at Ellis Park Stadium in the bio-bubble last season.

“Knoxman” eventually finished three goals less than joint-top scorers, Gabadinho Mhango and Peter Shalulile of Orlando Pirates and then-Highland Park respectively.

Mutizwa, who starred for Bulawayo side, Highlanders, in his homeland has an enviable record of having finished Arrows’ top scorer in all previous seasons he has been at the club.

A scorer of spectacular goals, he is in his fifth season with the Mandla Ncikazi-coached side based in the southwest of Durban.

– CAJ News