Signs are visible Judgment Day is upon us

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

THE gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ has been preached in its entirety throughout the world.

I can say with certainty that no one can claim not to have heard Jehovah’s good message of love, salvation, hope, faith, forgiveness and repentance, although a majority, especially the so-called Know it Alls, have unnecessarily chose to be stubborn.

Brethren, hear me out, the little time we have on earth now does not favour the world and its dwellers any more.

I’m not hereby trying to intimidate anybody. However, the fact remains. Life is short. Life, the most precious gift that every one of us possesses and are so much proud of, can easily be lost.

Life can be saved only if we follow Jehovah’s word through His beloved son, Jesus Christ.

While a majority people out there are enjoying every minute of their life, including achievements, marriages, new job, opportunities, successes, breakthroughs and many other sources of excitement, all these things will come to naught if people have not yet received Jesus Christ as their Lord and Saviour.

According to Matthew 16:26 of the Holman Christian Standard Bible: “What will it benefit a man if he gains the whole world yet loses his life? Or what will a man give in exchange for his life?”

Indeed, to enjoy our lives, we need our families and friends. We need to love and be loved, good health and at the same time ensuring we have fulfilled our Jehovah’s calling, which is our different purposes on earth.

Of course, the world is full of endless opportunities to make our lives exciting.

However, the suffering which now pervades every part of our lives is in fact making Jesus to return sooner than later in order to put the new world order.

This follows man’s destructive behaviour.

Man has completely failed to govern a beautiful world Jehovah bestowed on humankind. The earth is with land, seas, oceans, people, animals, trees, mountains, rivers, flowers and the beautiful environment.

Horribly, humans are now worshipping false gods instead of the one and only true creator of heaven and earth, who is Jehovah God.

In this True Gospel, allow me to remind that the devil and his demons are busy bringing confusion between humans and their creator Jehovah.

The devil and demons are causing circumstances that make all of us humans quickly forget the things God has done for us.

Signs are increasingly becoming clearer that the world is headed for a crucial time – Judgement Day.

There are visible signs that the world is coming to an end.

In Matthew 24:4-14, 21-26 of the New International Version, Jesus Christ answers his disciples: “Watch out that no one deceives you. For many will come in my name, claiming, ‘I am the Messiah,’ and will deceive many. You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come.

“Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There will be famines and earthquakes in various places. All these are the beginning of birth pains. Then you will be handed over to be persecuted and put to death, and you will be hated by all nations because of me.

“At that time many will turn away from the faith and will betray and hate each other, and many false prophets will appear and deceive many people. Because of the increase of wickedness, the love of most will grow cold, but the one who stands firm to the end will be saved. And this gospel of the kingdom will be preached in the whole world as a testimony to all nations, and then the end will come.”

Further into the verses 21-26 of the same chapter read: “For then there will be great distress, unequaled from the beginning of the world until now–and never to be equaled again. If those days had not been cut short, no one would survive, but for the sake of the elect those days will be shortened.

“At that time if anyone says to you, ‘Look, here is the Messiah!’ or, ‘There he is!’ do not believe it. For false messiahs and false prophets will appear and perform great signs and wonders to deceive, if possible, even the elect. See, I have told you ahead of time. “So if anyone tells you, ‘There he is, out in the wilderness,’ do not go out; or, ‘Here he is, in the inner rooms,’ do not believe it.”

DO YOU KNOW WHY JESUS CAME TO DIE FOR US?

Our Lord Jesus Christ came to die in order to:

– To bring us to God

– To show God’s love for sinners

– To destroy hostility between races

– To absorb the wrath of God

– To reconcile us to God

– To take away our condemnation

– To give eternal life to all who believe on Him

– To show Jesus’ own love for us

– So that we would escape the curse of the law

– To give marriage its deepest meaning

REASONS WHY THE DEVIL WANTS YOUR LIFE

1. For you to doubt God

Just like the new emerging false prophets and their new churches we see today deceive Jehovah’s people, we have already witnessed this before when Jesus was raised from the dead, but one of the disciples called Thomas vehemently doubted no man could ever rise from the dead.

But Jesus cautioned Thomas on John 20:27 of the English Standard Version saying: “Put your finger here, and see my hands; and put out your hand, and place it in my side. Do not disbelieve, but believe.”

When the devil tempts you to doubt God, don’t let your circumstance determine your God; let your God determine your circumstance.

2. For you to live in fear

The devil and his demons thrive on fear, intimidation and threats. Fear is not the absence of faith, it is the misplacement of it. If a believer does not know scriptures, the faith in Jehovah is quickly lost when faced with new challenges in life.

Interestingly, when people have information, they then believe in the true Jehovah God, the one who delivers His children from any crisis.

According to the book of Psalm 34:4 of the New Living Translation says: “I prayed to the LORD, and he answered me. He freed me from all my fears.”

3. For you to feel insecure

The devil and demons feel excited when humans are insecure. This is when you see multitudes of people end up going to churches for false prophets to seek help instead of getting it from Jehovah God.

Fellow brethren, please, don’t ever allow the devil tell you that you are unloved or not good enough! You are God’s handiwork and, in Jesus Christ, we are not only good enough, “we are more than conquerors through him who loved us” (Ephesians 2:10, Romans 8:37).

4. For you to be led astray

There is nothing good that the devil does for us humans except leading us astray. “Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves” (Matthew 7:15). When we rely on the words of men or ourselves in place of God’s Word, we can lead others away from Jesus and be led away from His truth ourselves.

5. For you to fail

The devil wants to destroy us. He wants us to settle for what the world has given us and accept our lots. 2 Corinthians 4:8-10 says, “We are hard pressed on every side, but not crushed; perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not abandoned; struck down, but not destroyed. We always carry around in our body the death of Jesus, so that the life of Jesus may also be revealed in our body.” When you feel like you’re going to lose, take heart, Jesus already won for you!

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

Feedback: Savious.Kwinika@cajnewsafrica.com, TWITTER, @SaviousKwinika, FACEBOOK, Savious-Parker Kwinika, INSTAGRAM: Savious_Parker_Kwinika