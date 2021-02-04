Killing of albinos returns to haunt Malawi

from MAVHUTO BANDA in Lilongwe, Malawi

LILONGWE, (CAJ News) – THE killing on people with albinism has reared its ugly head again in Malawi.

A 26-year old man is the latest victim.

Saidi Dyton was murdered last week in the southern town of Mangochi for his body parts.

Police have arrested the three suspects.

The United Nations (UN) team in Malawi called for additional efforts to arrest the fourth suspect.

“Despite years of fighting for the rights and safety of persons with albinism, this murder shows there is much more work to be done to ensure that persons with albinism can live safe and meaningful lives in this country,” said UN resident coordinator, Maria Jose Torres.

The envoy called on the government of President Lazarus Chakwera to ensure adequate financial resources were made available to fully implement the National Action Plan on Persons with Albinism.

“Only by addressing the root causes of discrimination and violence against persons with albinism can these abhorrent crimes be stopped,” Torres said.

“Ongoing awareness-raising and social behaviour change campaigns are needed, as well as effective and timely justice systems to hold perpetrators of these crimes accountable.”

Currently, there are more than 20 agencies and specialised organizations of the UN active in Malawi.

– CAJ News