Landslide claims more lives in Uganda

from HASSAN ONYANGO in Kampala, Uganda

Uganda Bureau

KAMPALA, (CAJ News) – AT least five people have died as a result of a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in eastern Uganda.

The Ministry of Health reports that two people remain missing, two others have been injured and 200 displaced following the disaster in Bulambuli district on the slopes of Mount Elgon.

The Uganda National Meteorological Authority forecast moderate rain mostly over the eastern and south-eastern areas and some parts of central and western Uganda between Wednesday and Thursday.

The casualties and damages to houses and infrastructure are the latest in a series of disasters to hit the vulnerable East African country.

Landslides have hit Uganda in recent weeks.

The most recent before this crisis was in the western Kisoro district where six people died.

These disasters pummeling the East African region are attributed to climate change.

Some countries here are emerging from the driest spell in around four decades, resulting in a food crisis.

– CAJ News