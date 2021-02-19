Africa energy summit preparations gather pace

by DION HENRICK in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – THE upcoming Africa Energy Indaba will introduce attendees to some of the most influential figures in the sector.

Energy experts will assemble at this prestigious sectoral event to analyse and debate pressing topics pertinent to Africa’s energy sphere.

Panel experts will delve into discussions that extensively address specific concerns relevant to their fields of professionalism and knowledge.

Rentia van Tonder from Standard Bank will steer dialogues related to investing in and funding energy supply in emerging African economies.

This is a crucial topic in Africa’s energy realm.

In light of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address regarding amending electricity to raise the licence-exemption cap for distributed generation projects in South Africa, decentralised energy supply and mini-grids are considered significantly appropriate themes to unpack at this point in time.

McKinsey’s Kannan Lakmeeharan will direct the topic.

Jonathan Berman of Autonomi Capital will moderate an extensive dialogue pertaining to Africa’s trilemma of fossil fuels, poverty and climate change.

Kearney’s Prashaen Reddy will lead a topic on the energy sector undergoing immense shifts owing to digitisation.

The virtual Africa Energy Indaba is set for March 1-5.

– CAJ News