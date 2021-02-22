Mallowah appointed Coca-Cola Central, East Africa VP

Open search panel

Coca-Cola Vice President for East and Central Africa, Debra Mallowah

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya
NAIROBI, (CAJ News) COCA-Cola has appointed Debra Mallowah as the new Vice President for East and Central Africa.

The appointment is effective immediately.

“Debra is a highly accomplished leader with a wealth of experience gained within leading multi-national organizations,” said Bruno Pietracci, President Coca-Cola Africa.

“She has a strong track record of driving growth and is a versatile leader with deep understanding of customers and markets in Sub-Saharan Africa,” Pietracci said.

Mallowah has held senior leadership positions in fast-moving consumer goods, including the beverage industry, manufacturing, and technology companies.

“My vision is to ensure that the Coca-Cola brand continues to refresh our consumers lives and make a difference in communities we operate in,” Mallowah stated.

She has taken over from Phillipine Mtikikiti, who has moved on to take up a similar role for the South Africa franchise.

– CAJ News

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

