Funds needed to stop latest Ebola crisis

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – THE International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) is appealing for 8,5 million Swiss francs (R139,3 million) to curb the resurgent Ebola virus in a number of countries.

This is aimed at halting the crisis reaching levels of 2014-2016 when the worst ever eruption of the virus left over 11 000 people dead in West Africa.

The Red Cross is requesting the funds to finance its response in Guinea, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Mali, Senegal and Sierra Leone.

Its appeal aims to deliver assistance to some 424 000 people in the affected areas for 12 months, while supporting prevention actions in at-risk areas, comprising 7,52 million people.

The first confirmed case of EVD was reported in Guinea on February 14.

Three people have died, out of seven that have contracted the virus.

The 2014 –2016 epidemic in West Africa was the largest and most complex Ebola outbreak since the virus was discovered in 1976.

It spread between countries, starting in Guinea, then moving across the country and spreading across Sierra Leone and Liberia.

“Hence, the recent EVD outbreak is very concerning as it poses several risks amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” The Red Cross stated.

Another outbreak is meanwhile raging in DRC, a country which over the years has emerged as the most vulnerable to Ebola. The Central African country is enduring its 12th outbreak.

– CAJ News