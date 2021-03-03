Angola the first to receive COVAX vaccines

from PEDRO AGOSTO in Luanda, Angola

LUANDA, (CAJ News) – ANGOLA is the first country in Eastern and Southern Africa to receive COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) vaccines against the pandemic.

The country received 624 000 doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine from the Sérum Institute of India on Tuesday.

This is part of the COVAX initiative, which aims to ensure the equitable distribution of vaccines against COVID-19 worldwide.

With this first batch of vaccines, estimated at about 10 percent of the country’s first phase vaccine needs, the Government will immunize health professionals, vulnerable people and those with complicated comorbidities.

“With this shipment, the first Portuguese-speaking country in Africa accesses this essential tool in the fight against the virus,” said World Health Organisation (WHO) regional director, Dr Matshidiso Moeti.

“Each new vaccine delivery marks a breakthrough in the fight against this pandemic that has held our lives hostage for too long,” she added.

Angola, the Southern African nation of more than 33,5 million people, has recorded 20 854 cases of the COVID-19.

No less than 508 people have died.

“The delivery of vaccines to Angola represents the manifestation of international solidarity and a stronger hope to save lives, and to help economies and livelihoods recover more quickly,” said Dr Djamila Cabral, the WHO representative in Angola.

– CAJ News