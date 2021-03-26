Kenya businesses pledge to sustain war against COVID-19

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – THE private sector has proposed to address the rise of the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Kenya.

Kenya, East Africa’s biggest economy, is experiencing a spike in infections.

The positivity rate now stands at a worrying 16,5 percent.

The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) has requested the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta to institute additional stringent measures to be implemented over the next “two to three weeks” after which they can be reviewed for impact.

“The private sector also wishes to state categorically and without hesitation its support for the ongoing vaccination campaign,” Carole Kariuki Karuga, KEPSA Chief Executive Officer, said.

“We must not only vaccinate our people; we must also intensify this campaign to ensure all Kenyans who want to be vaccinated are vaccinated by July 31 2021. The private sector is ready, willing and able to play its role in working with government to ensure we meet this target of 100%vaccination by July 31 2021.”

Kenya has confirmed 12 000 cases of COVID-19, including more than 2 000 deaths.

– CAJ News