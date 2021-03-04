Zimbabwe tightens health measures at its borders

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

HARARE, (CAJ News) – ZIMBABWE is strengthening public health measures at its points of entry (PoEs) and providing critical services to returning migrants.

The measures come amid an increase of migrants returning to the country in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis in neighbouring countries, especially South Africa.

Public health measures have been strengthened in Beitbridge, Chirundu, Forbes and Plumtree border posts.

These points border South Africa, Zambia, Mozambique and Botswana respectively.

According to the International Organisation (IOM), between February 23 and March, some 3 325 entries were received through the four borders.

This represents a daily average of 475 movements and is an increase of 9 percent in comparison of the 435 daily average movements observed the previous week.

This brings the total number of entries since March 2020 to 174 291.

A majority (87 percent) of the entries were observed at Beitbridge.

The lockdown measures introduced on January 5 by the government were relaxed on March 1.

Zimbabwe has recorded 36 179 cases of COVID-19, including 1 478 deaths.

– CAJ News