Jehovah’s priorities always a magnification of His glory

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

“FOR my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, declares the LORD.”

Jehovah proclaimed this in Isaiah 55:8 of the English Standard Version of the holy book

Further on Isaiah 55:9 of the English Standard Version, Jehovah states: “For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways (humans) and my thoughts than your thoughts.”

That begs the question as to what our Heavenly Father means with the above-mentioned proclamation.

People of God, allow me to simplify what Jehovah meant by this.

Jehovah’s infinite thoughts are far greater than our limited ability to make sense or comprehend them.

This is so because Jehovah God’s ways do not always make sense to us humans. Yet we can rest in the knowledge that He is always good and, therefore, everything He does for us is excellent or complete perfect.

The good about Jehovah God is that He has the ability and capability to forgive many times without complaining. Humans cannot stomach other people’s errors or mistakes.

Jehovah God’s love is boundless, immeasurable, fathomless, vast, countless, uncountable, incalculable, great or enormous. On the contrary, humans always find it difficult to forgive their enemies.

Yet humans, ever full of ‘I know’ attitudes, have the audacity to question Jehovah God everything that happens in their lives – good or bad.

Whatever occurs in their lives, humans always ask Jehovah, “Why me, How, What, Where and When?”

The reasons are glaring why humans always query Jehovah’s way of doing things.

It has become so difficult for humans to believe in Jehovah God.

They always doubt, suspect and sometimes challenge Jehovah’s ways of doing things. Yet our thoughts as humans are extremely limited.

Take this example. If Jehovah blesses a person widely seen as a sinner, humans are quick to query. They even try to block such exciting moments.

What humans are ignorant of is that our Heavenly Father always looks into our hearts and minds to see what our intentions are, although we have no control over our lives.

Jehovah God blesses whosoever He wants. Equally, Jehovah shows mercy on whom He wants. Conversely, He hardens hearts on whom He also wants to.

According to Romans 9:18 of the Contemporary English Version: “Everything depends on what God decides to do, and he can either have pity on people or make them stubborn.”

Jehovah God can bless any person He so desires to, not based on looks or size.

The Heavenly Father looks at the heart.

1 Samuel 16:7 of the New International Version states: “The LORD does not look at the things people look at. People look at the outward appearance, but the LORD looks at the heart.”

I repeat, Jehovah’s ways are always higher than ours because the Supreme Ruler’s ways are always part of a bigger heavenly plan.

Humans always see only the pieces of the puzzle yet Jehovah sees the finished work.

Jehovah often takes what the devil (Satan) meant for wicked or evil people before turning them into good for the salvation of many in His kingdom.

Jehovah’s priorities are always the magnification of His glory and the expansion of His kingdom.

If Jehovah would make rains fall in fields for witches and wizards, then we should clearly see that Jehovah is a true loving Father.

“For he makes his sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust,” according to Matthew 5:43-45

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

Feedback: Savious.Kwinika@cajnewsafrica.com, TWITTER, @SaviousKwinika, FACEBOOK, Savious-Parker Kwinika, INSTAGRAM: Savious_Parker_Kwinika