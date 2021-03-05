Global cyber security firm expands to SA

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE fight against cyber security in South Africa has been enhanced after a global leader in digital risk protection launched in the continent’s most advanced economy.

ZeroFOX has expanded to the country, distributed by Cyber Security South Africa (CSSA).

It pledged to bring holistic security solutions to the South African business market.

“ZeroFOX addresses a growing problem – protecting the enterprise’s public attack surface,” said Gabe Goldhirsh, ZeroFOX Middle East and Africa (MEA) vice president (VP).

He said in the current open, digital-first business world, attackers had access to customers, employees and stakeholders, hence it was critical to have a solution that could protect this digital footprint outside of traditional boundaries and security controls.

“This is what ZeroFOX focuses on – protecting your organisation’s widening digital footprint, efficiently,” Goldhirsh assured.

The Baltimore, Maryland-based company has a global footprint, performing more than 150 000 domain and social account takedowns per quarter.

CSSA is a leading distributor of cybersecurity products.

“We’re thrilled to engage in this partnership with ZeroFOX, bringing its DRP and relevant threat intelligence to the local market,” said Toni Bowker from CSSA

“Together, we bring collaborative expertise that ensures our customers experience rapid deployments, reduced costs, greater protection and improved security compliance,” Bowker added.

– CAJ News