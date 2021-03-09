Dough firm gives electricity problems the goosebumps

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – CONSUMERS of bread and similar foods are enjoying the benefits of a move by a proudly-South African company to move towards sustainability by installing a solar plant.

The installation is to help curb rising electricity prices.

Goosebumps, the dough manufacturer, has installed the facility at its Cape Town factory.

The company has managed to continue production during lockdown and has made a commitment to renewable energy, starting with the installation of the solar plant.

“Good things come to those who bake and we aim to keep making that process as convenient and cost effective as possible” said Cilliers Viljoen, Chief Executive Officer of Goosebumps.

A total of 618 solar panels, eight grid-tied inverters and 309 optimizers have reduced the factory’s operating costs.

Solar plants continue to generate power long after their initial investment costs have been recouped.

The system, with a total capacity of 250,29 kWp, now provides almost 25 percent of the sites electricity needs.

This will not only offset the significant power requirements of the factory but also help keep the cost of dough as stable as possible.

The solar plant at Goosebumps is tied to the national grid, meaning that their vision to move towards 100 percent renewable energy can take place over time.

This connection is the result of collaboration between Goosebumps, New Southern Energy and Eskom.

“The solar plant at Goosebumps makes excellent use of their roof space and will make a lasting contribution to the industry for many years to come as the best quality materials were used in an efficient design” said David Masureik, CEO New Southern Energy.

– CAJ News