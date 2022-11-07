The Beach Fest back after two-year absence

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE popular Beach Fest event is back after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

Sponsored by a local radio station, it will be held on December 3 at Blue Lagoon Lawns in Durban.

This is anticipated to be a huge tourism boost, with hotels set to receive increased bookings.

Minenhle Dlamini, Gagasi FM Managing Director, said since the announcement of the return, there has been excitement from listeners.

“In as much as we always knew that Gagasi FM Fest would come back once things are back to normal, but we can actually say that it is back by popular demand,” the official said.

“The queries that were coming through from our listeners asking if the event is happening this year was also a big motivating factor for us to bring it back.”

“So much was the interest being shown by our listeners we had to, for the very first time, open ticket sales before even announcing the line-up and people started buying already, that shows the extent to which there has been an appetite for the event,” Dlamini said.

The executive said in terms of the line-up, organisers always ensured they feature artists from different generations and genres.

“We have no doubts that we will have the spectacular show and a memorable experience for our listeners on the day.”

“We would like to encourage people to buy tickets early to avoid disappointment as they are selling fast,” Dlamini concluded.

– CAJ News