Huawei brings more women into the tech space

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – WOMEN have been empowered to create applications and tools that can change the world, following the launch of the Huawei Women Developers (HWD) programme.

The scheme, whose launch coincided with International Women’s Day, encourages more females to join in technological innovation.

This will be achieved through the provision of more opportunities and platforms for career development and skills training.

“We believe that women will lead technological innovation,” said Huawei Senior Vice President, Chen Lifang.

The executive expressed hope that the HWD would help women better leverage their talents and unique value and give them opportunities to demonstrate their leadership abilities.

“This will help make our world a better place,” Lifang said.

Any woman developer from around the world can register to join the programme on the Huawei Developers official website.

Huawei stated in the announcement that, in the digital era, more opportunities and support must be given to women to ensure they had access to the education and training that they needed, to be fundamentally competitive in the digital economy.

HWD is the newest initiative Huawei has taken to promote gender equality.

Through its existing Shining-Star programme, Huawei also offers women developers special incentives to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship.

To further celebrate women across South Africa and Africa on International Women’s Day, Huawei Mobile Services South Africa has curated dedicated content categories across some of its platforms.

They started by speaking to several influential women in Africa involved in the tech space, or who significantly use tech in their business activities.

These include the former Miss South Africa and current entrepreneur, Jo-Ann Strauss, as well as tech entrepreneurs Matsi Modise and Keturah King.

Their stories can be found in Huawei AppGallery.

Huawei Music also created a Women in Leadership playlist, featuring songs from high-profile female artists.

Huawei Themes threw a 95-percent-off-everything sale for International Women’s Day only.

To date, Huawei has launched similar digital skill training programmes for women in Argentina, Bangladesh, Kenya, Ireland and South Africa among others.

– CAJ News