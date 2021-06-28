Mnangagwa calls for modernising of post office

from DANIEL JONES in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

VICTORIA FALLS, (CAJ News) – A modernised African postal service is critical in mainstreaming the continent’s Agenda 2063 through uplifting livelihoods and promoting an integrated region.

This is according to Zimbabwe president, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He was speaking while officially opening the just-ended tenth session of the Pan-African Postal Union (PAPU) Plenipotentiary conference and the 39th Ordinary Session of the Administration Council in Victoria Falls.

“PAPU like any other specialized agencies of our august continental body has an inherent obligation to advance and propel the founding vision of a united, peaceful, developed and integrated Africa. The onus is on all the agencies of African Union to be a catalyst to the realization of Agenda 2063 and the building of an Africa we want,” he said.

Regulators and organisations in the postal and courier services in African Union attended the conference.

Mnangagwa said the postal sector should redefine itself in line with the ender changing and emerging realities.

“Now is time for the postal industry to evolve from the old sector whose role is to deliver letters, to a digital platform for development.”

“The Pan African Postal Union is challenged to support governments on the continent to bridge the digital divide. This must translate to citizens having access to basic communication in line with Africa’s quest to create knowledge economies and innovation driven development,” added Mnangagwa.

He said the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCTA) gives the postal sector a renewed lease of life through the opportunities for distribution logistics in support of free trade and other cross-border activities.

Mnangagwa said in the wake of COVID-19, the adoption of technology came with risk hence the postal sector must ensure the cyber space is safe, user friendly and affordable.

– CAJ News