Orange opens submissions for Africa, MidEast competition

from ABDOULAYE NIANG in Dakar, Senegal

DAKAR, (CAJ News) – SUBMISSIONS for the 11th Orange Social Venture Prize in Africa and the Middle East are open.

The process will conclude on June 4.

Since 2011, this prize has been awarded for innovative projects by start-ups, based on information and communication technologies (ICTs) that have a positive societal impact in Africa and the Middle East in the fields of education, healthcare, e-commerce and agriculture, or that help to meet sustainable development goals.

In 2021, in addition to the International Grand Prize which rewards three prizewinners with prizes of €10 000 (3rd place) to €25 000 (1st place), in 2020 Orange launched the International Women’s Prize with a value of €20 000, sponsored by the Orange Group Diversity and Inclusion Department.

Elizabeth Tchoungui, Orange Group Executive Director CSR, Diversity and Philanthropy and Deputy Chair of the Orange Foundation, said she was delighted that for the second year running, the International Women’s Prize is supporting entrepreneurship for women and the promotion of initiatives that aim to improve the empowerment of women.

“This prize contributes towards the attainment of the tenth UN Sustainable Development Goal,” she said.

This refers to reduced inequalities.

Orange is present in 18 countries in Africa and the Middle East where it boasts 128 million customers on 31 December 2020.

“Africa is undergoing major changes: rapid population growth, accelerating urbanisation, technological breakthroughs in mobile communication and mobile financial services, for example,” said Alioune Ndiaye, Chief Executive Officer of Orange Middle East and Africa.

– CAJ News