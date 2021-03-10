MTN invests R29 billion in ambitious 2025 blueprint

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE MTN Group is to invest approximately R29,1 billion (US$1,9 billion) in its network, finance technology and digital services platforms in 2021.

This is part of the newly-announced “Ambition 2025” blueprint, focusing on its pan-Africa strategy.

As part of this strategic repositioning, MTN is looking to structurally separate its infrastructure assets and platforms, such as fintech, to reveal value and attract third-party capital and partnerships into these businesses, over the medium-term.

MTN made the announcement as it presented its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.

It recorded a 10,9 percent revenue increase to R179,4 billion (US$11,75 billion).

Subscribers increased by 28,8 million to 279,6 million during the period.

This is across the 21 markets the South African-headquartered mobile firm operates in.

“Going forward, we believe that our revised strategy, Ambition 2025, will position the business to capture the exciting opportunities across our markets and our medium-term guidance has been enhanced to reflect this accelerating growth outlook” stated Ralph Mupita, the MTN Group President and Chief Executive Officer.

