Huawei emerges leader in 5G devices space

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI has emerged the leading player in the 5G-ready devices sector.

The Chinese headquartered firm has a 26,9 percent global share as of the last quarter of 2020.

Samsung ranks second with a share of 25,1 percent while Apple accounts for 19,5 percent.

Vivo, another Chinese firm, controls a share of 11,8 percent with Honor accounting for 6,9 percent of the active 5G-ready devices.

Finbold analysed the date.

The Finbold report explains circumstances that potentially contributed to Huawei emerging as a dominant force in active 5G-ready devices.

According to the research report, like other industries, most of the manufacturers were impacted with COVID-19 disruption that affected global supply.

“However, Huawei appears to have sustained the downturn after China controlled the pandemic early, unlike competitors in the west which entered the pandemic’s second wave towards Q4.”

According to Finbold, the growth of Huawei might soon be challenged since competitors are increasingly launching new 5G devices.

“For instance, Apple, with just one active 5G-ready device, ranked third.”

– CAJ News