New Nissan Qashqai availability for Africa confirmed

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – ORDER books have opened in Europe for the all-new Nissan Qashqai, which will be available in Africa later in the year.

It is the third generation of the pioneering crossover.

“As part of the Nissan Next Transformation Plan in our region, we are excited to welcome the new edition to the Qashqai family later this year,” said Stefan Haasbroek, Nissan South Africa Marketing Director.

The official said 14 years after creating the crossover segment, the company is confident that this model would be a game changer.

“We are looking forward to a completely renewed design inside and out, innovative technologies and electrified power on our roads,” Haasbroek stated.

As the order books opened on Thursday in Europe, first customers bwereeing offered a special launch version called the Premiere Edition.

The Premiere Edition will offer a 9″ TFT central screen which houses Nissan’s upgraded infotainment system, while an additional 12″ TFT configurable screen sits in front of the driver, replacing the traditional dials.

To complement the high definition TFT screen, the driver will also benefit from a 10.8-inch Head-Up Display (HUD), the largest in the segment, offering speed, navigation directions and road information directly in the driver’s line-of-sight.

The new Qashqai Premiere Edition is powered by a 1,3-litre turbocharged petrol engine found on the current Qashqai.

However, Nissan’s engineers have developed it to include mild hybrid technology which enhances its efficiency.

– CAJ News