Nigeria drugs intended for South Africa seized

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – NIGERIAN authorities have seized thousands of capsules of illegal drugs allegedly destined for South Africa.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) confirmed the arrest of a man in possession of the drugs at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in the commercial capital, Lagos.

The suspect identified as Olalekan Wasiu Ayinde was allegedly in possession of 4 980 capsules of Tramadol, 600 capsules of Rohypnol and some designer drugs concealed inside locust beans and hidden among food items for export to South Africa.

Meanwhile, at the same airport, NDLEA officers arrested one Audu Muhammed with 1,55 kg of cannabis concealed in golden morn cereal packs meant for Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Ayinde and Muhammed are among 41 suspects arrested during the recent crackdown on illegal drugs in Nigeria.

NDLEA operatives intercepted no fewer than 294 440 tablets of Tramadol, Diazepam, Swinol, Rohyphnol and Exol-5 along with other illicit drugs in major operations in the capital Abuja, northeastern state of Bauchi, the Delta state in the south, northern Kaduna and the Murtala Muhammed airport.

NDLEA operatives arrested a man who had evaded arrest for having the first ever recorded seizure of Captagon tablets in West and Central Africa.

The suspect, Nwoku Princewill Uche, had been on the run for six months.

Captagon is also known as the Jihadist drug.

Retd Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa, the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, commended the operatives for the arrests.

“He (Marwa) charged them and their compatriots across the country to remain vigilant and on the offensive until all drug cartels in Nigeria are completely dismantled,” said Femi Babafemi, NDLEA spokesperson.

– CAJ News