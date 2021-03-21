World leaders mourn Tanzania’s Magufuli

from ALLOYCE KIMBUNGA in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania

DAR-ES-SALAAM, (CAJ News) – CONDOLENCES are pouring in following the death of Tanzanian President John Magufuli.

He passed away from a heart ailment on the night of Wednesday.

Magufuli was 61 at the time of his death at a hospital in Dar es Salaam.

The death comes five months after his re-election for a second term at the helm of the East African country.

Leaders sent their condolences.

“My deepest condolences to the family of His Excellency President John Magufuli and the people of Tanzania. Africa mourns with you. May his soul rest in peace,” Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa stated.

Boris Johnson, the United Kingdom Prime Minister, wrote, “I’m sorry to hear that (the) President of Tanzania, has passed away. My thoughts are with his loved ones and the people of Tanzania.”

Magufuli was the fifth head of state since independence from Britain in 1961.

Ned Price, the United State Department of State spokesperson, conveyed the commiserations of President Joe Biden’s government.

“We will continue to work with the Government of Tanzania to improve ties between the American and Tanzanian people,” he added.

Patricia Scotland, Secretary-General of the Commonweath wrote, “I am profoundly saddened to learn of the passing of President John Magufuli.”

Nicknamed The Bulldozer, Magufuli came to power in 2015.

He earned praise for fighting corruption, cutting wasteful expenditure and instilling a strong work ethic among civil servants.

However, critics accused him of stifling democratic space.

Samia Suluhu Hassan (61), the deputy president, is to be sworn as the head of state to complete remainder of Magufuli’s term until 2025.

She becomes the first female president in Tanzania and East Africa.

– CAJ News